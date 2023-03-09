The statistics show that in January 2023, over 4,200 children were living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland.

This included over 2800 children aged nine and under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a staggering increase of 74% since 2019 when just over 2400 children were living in temporary accommodation.

There has been an alarmingly sharp increase in the number of children in NI who are living in temporary accommodation - homelessness here is on the rise due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis

The statistics show that almost 4000 households were living in temporary accommodation in January 2023 compared with nearly 2100 in 2019, showing a substantial increase of 91% of households in NI experiencing homelessness.

Between July and December 2022, almost 7,500 households presented to the Housing Executive as homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a small increase of 1% on the same period in 2021.

Over 4500 households were accepted as homeless, a fall of 6% when compared to the same period in 2021.

Derry and Strabane Council recorded the highest rate of presentations with 6.2 presentations per 1000 people. They were followed by Belfast Council which had a rate of 6.1 and Mid and East Antrim at 4.6.

Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homelessness Connect said: “These statistics starkly highlight the ongoing homelessness crisis this society is experiencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Behind these statistics are real people who are struggling to make ends meet.

"With the cost-of-living crisis, many families are struggling to pay bills and falling into arrears.

"Too many are finding themselves tipping over the edge into homelessness with all the consequences this can have for their lives.”

Considerable uncertainty surrounds the future budgetary situation for Government departments in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is evident that the next budget will be difficult, it is imperative that homelessness services are adequately funded and resourced.

With over 25,000 households with homelessness status on the social housing waiting list and over 4200 children currently living in temporary accommodation, any cuts to budgets for preventing and responding to homelessness will only exacerbate an already incredibly difficult situation.

The next budget should prioritise protecting and supporting the most vulnerable including those who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Every level of Government here has a role in responding to homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 18, elections to our eleven local councils will be held.

Homeless Connect, working with member organisations, have drafted a manifesto which they will release in the run up to the election with a series of recommendations on how councils can help our society to effectively respond to homelessness.

In the upcoming local elections, we need parties to commit to positive policies and funding which will help this society provide a better response.

Homeless Connect have been operational in Northern Ireland since 1983 tackling homelessness as a membership body for organisations working with people experiencing homelessness, or at risk of becoming homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s challenging policy or offering practical support, everything they do is driven by desire to see an end to homelessness.

The charity support individuals, families and organisations – connecting people and services.