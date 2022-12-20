Nurse hits back at minister's claim strike action is 'unjustifiable and unnecessary'

On Tuesday morning, minister of state Will Quince said the health workers taking industrial action should accept the outcome of the Independent Pay Review and cancel all planned walkouts.

However, nurse Cerys Parfitt said her colleagues viewed the strikes as a “last resort,” necessary to “avoid patients not getting the care they deserve some days”.

Speaking to GB News, Will Quince said: “Any strikes are deeply regrettable, and they are matters for the union and I wish that they weren't happening. What's important to stress is that the Government accepted the Independent Pay Review bodies recommendations in full.

“Discussions are happening at the individual ambulance trust level with the unions now. But my message to the unions is clear. These strikes are unjustifiable and unnecessary.

Mr Quince added: “Our door is open to discuss any issues that the unions would like to, the only thing that we have said we are not reopening is the Pay Review body’s recommendations, which as I said the government accepted in full now. We hope to have those conversations with unions later today to ensure patients are as safe as possible on strike day.

Also speaking to GB News, Cerys Parfitt described the situation as “heart-breaking”

She said: “I’d be on the picket line, unfortunately I can't because I work in intensive care, but this is a last resort. I don't really want to strike but I don't see any other options anymore.

Cerys Parfitt ICU nurse - GB News

"Nurses are the least selfish people. I love my patients more than anything.

“Recently on my ward, there were three babies that didn't even have a nurse to their name. We were just sort of sharing the work around to try and look after the patients as well as we could.

"This is not about us being selfish. This is about us wanting your families to be looked after the way that they deserve.

“I didn't know what I was getting into with the pay. I knew I was never going to be rich, but it breaks my heart to see the conditions, and patients not getting the care they deserve some days”.