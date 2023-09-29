The nurses who started their training in September 1973 in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, pictured during a recent visit to the 'Royal' on the helipad where the Air Ambulance lands. They enjoyed a tour of the hospital before celebrating their 50th anniversary in the Europa Hotel.

They were delighted to have a tour of the ‘Royal’ in the afternoon.

As well as reminiscing along the main corridor, now called the Victorian Corridor, they were very interested to see the Regional Intensive Care Unit.

They also saw the helipad where the air ambulance is received.

Class of 73 ... The nurses who started their nurse training in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, in September 1973 and recently got together to tour the hospital and reminisce about old times before celebrating their anniversary in the Europa Hotel

Staff were delighted to show them all these areas of innovation.

Later, they joined together to celebrate their 50th anniversary in the Europa Hotel.