News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Nurses take a trip down memory lane as they return to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast 50 years after they first started their training in the 'Royal'

A group of nurses who started their training in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, in September 1973 came together recently to celebrate the 50-year landmark.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
The nurses who started their training in September 1973 in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, pictured during a recent visit to the 'Royal' on the helipad where the Air Ambulance lands. They enjoyed a tour of the hospital before celebrating their 50th anniversary in the Europa Hotel.The nurses who started their training in September 1973 in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, pictured during a recent visit to the 'Royal' on the helipad where the Air Ambulance lands. They enjoyed a tour of the hospital before celebrating their 50th anniversary in the Europa Hotel.
The nurses who started their training in September 1973 in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, pictured during a recent visit to the 'Royal' on the helipad where the Air Ambulance lands. They enjoyed a tour of the hospital before celebrating their 50th anniversary in the Europa Hotel.

They were delighted to have a tour of the ‘Royal’ in the afternoon.

As well as reminiscing along the main corridor, now called the Victorian Corridor, they were very interested to see the Regional Intensive Care Unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also saw the helipad where the air ambulance is received.

Class of 73 ... The nurses who started their nurse training in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, in September 1973 and recently got together to tour the hospital and reminisce about old times before celebrating their anniversary in the Europa HotelClass of 73 ... The nurses who started their nurse training in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, in September 1973 and recently got together to tour the hospital and reminisce about old times before celebrating their anniversary in the Europa Hotel
Class of 73 ... The nurses who started their nurse training in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, in September 1973 and recently got together to tour the hospital and reminisce about old times before celebrating their anniversary in the Europa Hotel
Most Popular

Staff were delighted to show them all these areas of innovation.

Later, they joined together to celebrate their 50th anniversary in the Europa Hotel.

The group was joined by two of their esteemed tutors - Sheila Boyd and Anita Henderson.

Related topics:NursesRoyal Victoria HospitalBelfast