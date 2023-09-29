Nurses take a trip down memory lane as they return to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast 50 years after they first started their training in the 'Royal'
A group of nurses who started their training in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, in September 1973 came together recently to celebrate the 50-year landmark.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
They were delighted to have a tour of the ‘Royal’ in the afternoon.
As well as reminiscing along the main corridor, now called the Victorian Corridor, they were very interested to see the Regional Intensive Care Unit.
They also saw the helipad where the air ambulance is received.
Staff were delighted to show them all these areas of innovation.
Later, they joined together to celebrate their 50th anniversary in the Europa Hotel.
The group was joined by two of their esteemed tutors - Sheila Boyd and Anita Henderson.