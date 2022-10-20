The poll, which was carried out by Opinium, was commissioned by Amnesty International and surveyed 1,004 adults in Northern Ireland this month.

It found that only 10% of women know how to access abortion services and that only 47% of adults here are aware that abortion is lawful here – three years after it was decriminalised.

It also found only only 46% would be comfortable speaking to their GP about accessing abortion and that 60% of adults think the government should be doing more to make abortion services available and accessible.

Actress Olivia Coleman has backed calls for abortion services to be provided across Northern Ireland.

Abortion was decriminalised in NI in 2019, however the Government has yet to establish commissioned abortion services in the region. As a result, Amnesty said 161 women had to travel to England for abortions in 2020-21.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International's Northern Ireland Deputy Director, said: “The poll results are shocking but not completely surprising – the Government has been dragging its heels on getting abortion services up and running for three years. No wonder people are left confused and unaware of their rights.

“Half the population doesn’t realise abortion is now lawful and worryingly few know how to access services – this is a huge failure by the government, and their delays are having a harmful impact on those in need of this healthcare on a daily basis."

Celebrities including Bronagh Waugh, Olivia Colman, Vick Hope and Juliet Stevenson have joined medical bodies, service providers and human rights organisations to support an open letter from Amnesty calling on the Secretary of State to urgently set up commissioned services.

Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International said the results of the poll were 'shocking' and called on the Secretary of State to act.

However Dawn McEvoy, of pro-life group Both Lives Matter, said that any information services on abortion must make women aware of all options open to them.