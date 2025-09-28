"One day I was working in the cardiac unit, the next I was in intensive care, and I never went back to work again" - Belfast man had heart attack on hospital door, aged just 46

John Meikleham had a heart attack at the age of 46, and is now encouraging others to look out for their health.

This is the Belfast cardiac unit worker who, aged just 46, collapsed with a heart attack on the door of his hospital.

John Meikleham had already been diagnosed with angina and was waiting on a stent operation when the attack happened, which put him on a ventilator for three weeks.

In the aftermath, he spent 15 years living with heart failure until a mechanical pump was implanted to regulate his blood flow, followed two and a half years later by a transplant.

“I had to give up my career in the hospital,” he says. “One day I was working in the cardiac unit, the next I was in intensive care, and I never went back to work again.”

John Meikleham celebrates on the first anniversary of his heart transplant.

Speaking out for World Heart Day today, he’s now warning that comparatively young people need to watch out for their health too – and he’s calling for better monitoring of people in their thirties and forties.

“It isn’t just people in their sixties and seventies who are affected by heart issues, younger people can be too,” he says.

“I had a heart attack at 46 years old; that means I almost certainly had coronary artery disease in my thirties. I feel like there should be better monitoring of people at a younger age.

“An ECG, blood pressure check, and a cholesterol test once a year would cost around £100; a reasonable estimate of the cost of my care to date is £1.5m. Spending money can actually save money when it comes to health.”

John Meikleham celebrates his 60th birthday, after 14 years of living with heart failure.

After his heart attack, John spent 11 months on a transplant waiting list, but was taken off after showing some improvement. In 2019, 15 years later, he was implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to help pump blood, and got by with that until a 2022 transplant.

“There was a lot of doom and gloom before the cardiac transplant because I had lived with heart failure for so long,” he says. “I had an LVAD with lots of complications for two and a half years and spent hundreds of days in hospital.

“Cardiac transplant is a very difficult surgery, and it took about 12 hours. I was off the ventilator four hours after the surgery, however, and was talking to my wife by video call eight hours after that. I recovered remarkably well, thankfully.”

Leading up to his attack, John had been experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains, but put them down to a slump in his fitness.

John on his way to get a heart transplant.

“If I look backwards my lessons are, be more aware of my own body and what's happening to me and don’t be reluctant to go and get a potential issue checked out, which unfortunately many men are.”

Now volunteering with NI Chest, Heart and Stroke’s Care Services Advisory Group, John raises awareness of heart health: “Eating a balanced diet, not smoking, being physically active and so on, there are steps we can all take to help reduce our risk.