One in eight GP practices lost in last decade - average surgery now has more than 1,000 extra patients
The province currently has 13% fewer practices than it did a decade ago, despite an increase in the number of GPs currently on the books.
According to statistics, the average GP surgery in Northern Ireland now has 23% more patients than in 2014, rising from from 5,500 to 6,777.
As of March this year, the province recorded 305 active GP practices, a reduction of seven practices since the previous year and 45 less than it had in 2014.
The number of GPs on the register has gone up by 24% over the same decade, rising to 1,468 – though that's a strict headcount that doesn't take shift patterns or number of working days per week into account.
The figures add to anecdotal evidence that GP services are becoming more and more in demand, and as a result tougher to access for the general public.
For DUP health spokeswoman Diane Dodds, the situation stems from a lack of investment in the general practice sector and an over-reliance on foreign doctors who don’t stay in Northern Ireland for the long term.
“We have to train more GPs, but we have to do it sensibly and efficiently,” she told the News Letter. “If many are from overseas and are not interested in staying in Northern Ireland, then is that the wisest use of valuable resources?
“[In the 2023-24 financial year] approximately half of GP trainee post were taken up by international medical graduates who may not necessarily stay here following their training.
“Training GPs takes at least three years so an expanded workforce can’t be achieved that way overnight. A faster solution would be to find ways to utilise the scores of qualified GPs not currently working in the specialty, who would be able to commence immediately. Many of these are younger females unable to balance family life with the excessive expectations of GP practices. Incentivising back GPs currently not working even for a few sessions could have a marked impact.”
The process of closing down a GP practice involves the people running it handing back their contracts to the NHS. It’s often done when a GP retires, but can happen when surgeries struggle to recruit enough doctors to meet the demands of patients.
According to Mrs Dodds, figures show that two practices handed back their contracts from 2011 to 2016, when the DUP held Northern Ireland’s Health brief; since then, more than 40 have done so.
Turning to current spend on the GP sector, she said: “Less than 6% of the health budget is being dedicated to general practice, compared with 9% in England.
“Progress on multidisciplinary teams in practices has been painfully slow. GPs have cited multidisciplinary teams as an important stabilising factor for practices in crisis, and previous figures showed that 83% of the practice contracts handed back were in areas without them.
“The initial funding for multidisciplinary teams came from the DUP’s “confidence and supply” arrangement with the Conservatives; unfortunately, it was not followed through. The Comptroller and Auditor General was clear in a report last year that even with a lack of additional funding from the centre, the Department of Health needs to get on and implement the multidisciplinary teams model.”