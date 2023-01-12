Prostate Cancer UK warns that Northern Ireland is one of several UK regions being left behind in a cancer ‘postcode lottery’, as the latest data shows huge variation in the likelihood of patients being diagnosed after their cancer has spread beyond the prostate and become incurable.

In Northern Ireland, one in five (20%) men with prostate cancer are diagnosed with metastatic disease, compared to just one in eight (12.5%) in London. Scotland, Wales, and the North and Midlands of England, are also shown to be badly affected. Overall, over 200 (226) men are diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer every year in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prostate Cancer UK is calling for action to tackle these health inequalities - particularly in Northern Ireland and other badly-hit regions – by encouraging men across the country to use its 30-second online risk checker to help them understand their risk and what they can do about it.

One in five men in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with prostate cancer when it is too late for a cure

Laura Kerby, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This postcode lottery for cancer diagnosis simply isn’t fair, and the picture in Northern Ireland is worrying. Every man should get an equal chance of a cure, which is only possible if his cancer is caught early.

“Unfortunately, early prostate cancer usually doesn’t have any symptoms, which is why men need to be aware of their risk and should take our online risk checker to find out more. If you’re at higher risk – which includes all men over 50 – you're entitled to a free PSA blood test from your GP. Because of their higher risk, we strongly recommend that black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer should speak to their GP from the age of 45.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prostate cancer diagnosis in the UK was badly affected by the pandemic, which saw an estimated 14,000 fewer men diagnosed as a result. This led Prostate Cancer UK and the NHS to launch a joint campaign in February last year to find those men who had not come forward.

Increasing awareness of prostate cancer risk and enabling more men to make an informed choice about whether to have a PSA test reduces the proportion of men diagnosed with metastatic disease. Prostate Cancer UK is working with the NHS to help tackle these inequalities and has called on GPs to proactively engage higher risk men about the PSA blood test. It is also supporting GPs in areas of high deprivation to send targeted messages to men at the highest risk, to share the risk checker and help them make an informed choice about testing. The charity is also raising awareness amongst black men, who are at double the risk of prostate cancer and develop it at a younger age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Kerby continued: “There is still a long way to go to fully reverse the impact of the pandemic, and as these figures show our job isn’t done even then. That’s why we need a screening programme for prostate cancer, and we are committed to funding the research to make this a reality and save thousands of men’s lives.”

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. All men over 50 are entitled to a free PSA blood test from their GP. Black men or those with a family history of the disease are at higher risk and should speak to their GP from the age of 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank McNally, a civil servant from Dungannon in Co Tyrone, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2008. He was treated successfully and became a volunteer for Prostate Cancer UK in 2014 to help raise awareness of the disease in Northern Ireland and support men and their families.

Frank said: “I was one of the lucky ones, because my cancer was caught early. That’s why it’s terrible to hear now that so many men in Northern Ireland aren’t getting the same chance I did. It’s so important to raise awareness and make sure men know their risk. It’s why I’m so proud to be a volunteer for Prostate Cancer UK here in Northern Ireland and would recommend that men take their online risk checker, which only takes 30 seconds to complete. If one man is saved because they hear this message, then it’s all been worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check your risk using Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker at prostatecanceruk.org/riskcheck.