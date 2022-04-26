Ould Lammas Fair to return this year in Ballycastle after two years absence

The centuries-old traditional fair will return after it was cancelled for two years in succession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When does the Ould Lammas Fair take place?

The Ould Lammas Fair takes place annually in Ballycastle on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It normally sees thousands of people lining the streets of the seaside town of Ballycastle.

Sinn Fein Councillor for Causeway Coast & Glens, Cara McShane, said: “The return of the Lammas Fair is great news for Ballycastle and for the thousands of people who travel here each year to attend the oldest Fair in Ireland.

“The past couple of years have been very difficult for everyone and especially hard for people who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“The return of the Lammas Fair brings back some sense of normality to peoples lives.

Auld Lammas Fair

“There is always a sense of nostalgia for people returning on the last Monday and Tuesday of August to the Fair, bumping into old acquaintances and rekindling friendships, and not to forget an opportunity to sample the traditional delicatessens of dulse and yellowman.”

Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 28th August 2017 Auld Lammas Fair takes place in Ballycastle, Co. Antrim. The fair has been going on for over four hundred years on the last Monday and Tuesday in August. The fair is best know for its honeycomb known as yellowman and for horse trading. Horse traders pictured hanging around the trading area. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com