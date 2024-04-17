Outpouring of love and shock after death of mother-of-three Nichola McShane

Nichola McShane

The 44-year-old west Belfast woman has been described in messages online as “The most beautiful girl in the world! Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today!”.

The post from a friend added, “Heart breaking times! So many amazing memories so many amazing holidays and special times I will cherish forever!

“Heartbroken for my brother and all the Mcshane’s! Best people and such a strong family.

“You are loved so much Nichola Mcshane! watch over your beautiful children and all the family!”

Another message from a friend said: “Crazy to see Facebook flooded with Nicholas picture this morning.

"Still doesn't make it feel anymore real. Hearts broke all over yesterday, thoughts are with my sister, brother niece & nephews, the whole McShane Family and Nicholas 3 kids.

"Can't take it in at all, Rest in peace Nichola”.

Another message adds: “Oh Nichola Mcshane my hearts shattered most kindest girl and best friend my hearts so sore.

"I will never forget u – please guide ur beautiful children”.

A post on O’Neill’s Funeral Directors says that Nichola McShane, from west Belfast, is the “adored daughter of Gerry and Rita”, “beloved partner of Alan, much loved mother of Jade, Tony, Rachel” and “devoted sister to Carrie, Gerard, Barry, Ursula and Brendan”.

Her funeral will take place on Thursday (April 18) at 6pm in St Luke’s Church – and a cremation service will then take place on Friday 19th at Roselawn Crematorium at 8am.

The death notice asks everyone attending her funeral to “wear bright colours to celebrate Nichola’s life”.

"Nichola will be loved and missed always by her heartbroken family and friends.”

The death notice adds: “No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Suicide Awareness and Support Group Belfast”.