Over 2,000 appointments and surgeries have been cancelled or postponed due to today's junior doctors' strike

According to the five health trusts in Northern Ireland, just over 2,000 appointments and surgeries have been cancelled or postponed today due to the junior doctors’ strike.
By Adam Kula
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:14 GMT
The strike lasts from 8am today to 8am tomorrow.

In total, according to the figures from the Belfast, Western, Southern, South-Eastern, and Northern Trusts, some 1,833 outpatient appointments have been cancelled / postponed.

Added to that are another 210 surgeries.

Junior doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one-day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press EyeJunior doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one-day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye
Junior doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one-day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

At least 19 endoscopies have been cancelled, though it is not clear if that figure forms part of the 1,833 outpatient appointments above because of the different ways the trusts have recorded their statistics.

Here’s the regional breakdown of cancelled / postponed procedures:

  • BELFAST –

Outpatient appointments: 790

Inpatient / day case procedures: 64

  • WESTERN –

Outpatient appointments: 242

Inpatient / day case procedures: 44

  • SOUTHERN –

Outpatient appointments: 175

Endoscopy investigations: 10

Surgeries: 10

  • SOUTH-EASTERN TRUST –

Outpatient appointments: 418

Endoscopy investigations: 9

Surgeries: 65

  • NORTHERN –

Outpatient appointments: 208

Surgeries: 27

