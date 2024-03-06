Over 2,000 appointments and surgeries have been cancelled or postponed due to today's junior doctors' strike
The strike lasts from 8am today to 8am tomorrow.
In total, according to the figures from the Belfast, Western, Southern, South-Eastern, and Northern Trusts, some 1,833 outpatient appointments have been cancelled / postponed.
Added to that are another 210 surgeries.
At least 19 endoscopies have been cancelled, though it is not clear if that figure forms part of the 1,833 outpatient appointments above because of the different ways the trusts have recorded their statistics.
Here’s the regional breakdown of cancelled / postponed procedures:
- BELFAST –
Outpatient appointments: 790
Inpatient / day case procedures: 64
- WESTERN –
Outpatient appointments: 242
Inpatient / day case procedures: 44
- SOUTHERN –
Outpatient appointments: 175
Endoscopy investigations: 10
Surgeries: 10
- SOUTH-EASTERN TRUST –
Outpatient appointments: 418
Endoscopy investigations: 9
Surgeries: 65
- NORTHERN –
Outpatient appointments: 208
Surgeries: 27