Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who Dáithí’s Law is named after and his dad Máirtín; along with liver transplant recipient Indie Hogan with her parents and brother; and Ciara Hunter whose sister’s donated organs saved the lives of two people in 2020.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has welcomed the statistics, saying it represents over 16,000 potential lifesavers in the six months from September 2022.

It pointed out that 90 per cent of people in Northern Ireland support organ donation and whilst over one million opt-ins are to be celebrated, it equates to 53 per cent of the population, so there still exists a gap between intention and action.

Last May, the PHA launched a new ‘Lifesaver’ campaign to help raise awareness of the change in law, also known as Dáithí’s Law.

The campaign has helped to educate people on what the law-change means and the choices available to them, as well as to reinforce the importance of family conversations around donation decisions.

Aidan Dawson, ceo of the Public Health Agency welcomed the latest figures saying: “It is extremely encouraging to see the continued support for organ donation here.

"Ahead of the new legislation coming into effect on June 1, the Public Health Agency are continuing to educate people on the law change and to raise awareness of organ donation generally.

"Activity to date through our public information campaigns, and support from all our partners, is borne out in the rise we see in those registering as organ donors.”

Mr Dawson pointed out that a few key message relates to the importance of family conversations.

"As very few of us will die in hospital, in circumstances where donation may be clinically possible, it is vitally important that our decisions are known.

"Should the worst happen, families can find the organ donation conversation much easier if they already know what their relative would have wanted.

"Only around half of families agree to organ donation going ahead if they don’t know their loved ones’ decision, but this rises to nine out of 10 if the family has had a conversation or recorded their decision."

Last year in Northern Ireland, 55 families supported the gift of organ donation, which enabled 127 life-saving transplants across the UK. The PHA said organ donation is a “most precious gift and the selfless act of donors and their families is at the heart of organ donation”.

One hundred lives in Northern Ireland were saved and transformed through organ donation last year, however, there are around 156 people awaiting a transplant, waiting for the call to give them ‘the gift of life’.

Sadly, last year in Northern Ireland 15 people died awaiting a transplant.

