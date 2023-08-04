UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine was diagnosed with breast cancer seven months ago.This photo was in May, the week of Pamela's final chemotherapy treatment. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The popular media personality broke the news to her fans today, having been diagnosed seven months ago. However she was also able to say that her treatment has been successful.

The presenter described the news as being a huge shock because she had not been aware of any lumps or symptoms. It started with a routine mammogram, after which she was called back for an ultrasound and needle biopsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she detailed the difficulties she suffered enduring chemotherapy.

UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine.Pamela was diagnosed with breast cancer seven months ago.This photo was taken in May the week of Pamela's final chemotherapy treatment. She calls her new wig 'Helen' after actress Helen Mirren. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"Exactly two weeks after my first treatment my hair started coming out in clumps,” she said. “Wigs are available through the NHS but I wasn’t able to get one that looked like me.

"Thankfully I am lucky enough to be in a position to be able to buy one. I met Theresa at Tresses, who was wonderful, and I came home with my wig which I named ‘Helen’ after the wonderful Dame Mirren, and Paul Stafford who has been cutting my hair for over 30 years trimmed her into shape. In fact not too many people know Helen and I have been inseparable since the middle of February.

"It has not been plain sailing by any means. I got an infection in my PICC [catheter] line and spent five days in hospital getting IV antibiotics. I was lucky enough not to have any sickness, thanks to the many anti-sickness drugs I was given. I had days when I just slept the clock round and others when I ached like I had the worst flu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have cried, oh how I have cried. As well as losing all my hair, many of the horrendous side effects from the chemo included painful mouth ulcers, toe nails turning black and falling off, broken skin on my hands and feet which bled. These are just some of them. I will spare you the other details."

She added: "On the positive side, thanks to chemotherapy, the official terminology is that I have had ‘a complete pathological response’, which means the treatment has been a success.”

She still has to have some treatment for the next few months and will be on medication for a few years. Her hair is growing back.

"However, please don’t treat me any differently. I am still me and I hope I will be for many, many years to come. If you've been affected by anything in this article go to Macmillan Cancer, Action Cancer, Marie Curie or Cancer Foc us."

She has one message for everyone after her successful treatment, she told UTV.