Pamela Ballantine breast cancer: UTV television presenter urges people not to miss health screenings after mammogram flagged up her breast cancer
The popular media personality broke the news to her fans today, having been diagnosed seven months ago. However she was also able to say that her treatment has been successful.
The presenter described the news as being a huge shock because she had not been aware of any lumps or symptoms. It started with a routine mammogram, after which she was called back for an ultrasound and needle biopsy.
Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she detailed the difficulties she suffered enduring chemotherapy.
"Exactly two weeks after my first treatment my hair started coming out in clumps,” she said. “Wigs are available through the NHS but I wasn’t able to get one that looked like me.
"Thankfully I am lucky enough to be in a position to be able to buy one. I met Theresa at Tresses, who was wonderful, and I came home with my wig which I named ‘Helen’ after the wonderful Dame Mirren, and Paul Stafford who has been cutting my hair for over 30 years trimmed her into shape. In fact not too many people know Helen and I have been inseparable since the middle of February.
"It has not been plain sailing by any means. I got an infection in my PICC [catheter] line and spent five days in hospital getting IV antibiotics. I was lucky enough not to have any sickness, thanks to the many anti-sickness drugs I was given. I had days when I just slept the clock round and others when I ached like I had the worst flu.
"I have cried, oh how I have cried. As well as losing all my hair, many of the horrendous side effects from the chemo included painful mouth ulcers, toe nails turning black and falling off, broken skin on my hands and feet which bled. These are just some of them. I will spare you the other details."
She added: "On the positive side, thanks to chemotherapy, the official terminology is that I have had ‘a complete pathological response’, which means the treatment has been a success.”