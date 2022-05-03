Pandemic key workers ‘borrowing to pay bills’

Usdaw, which represents shop, distribution and allied workers, said a survey of more than 6,500 clearly showed the “deterioration“ in living standards many have experienced, as well as the urgent need for government action.

Two-thirds of respondents said they have relied on borrowing to pay their everyday bills, with around half of those struggling with repayments.

Two-thirds said they were “significantly“ cutting down on heating in order to cope and one in four were no longer using their heating at all.

Fifty, twenty, ten, and five pound notes

Speaking at Usdaw’s annual conference in Blackpool, general secretary Paddy Lillis said: “Key workers were rightly praised for their incredible contributions throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, their heroic efforts appear to have been quickly forgotten and they must be asking themselves, was it worth it?

“Having worked throughout, risking their health and too often facing abuse from customers, many key workers are still struggling in low-paid insecure employment and now face a growing cost-of-living crisis.

“Wages are now lower in real terms than in 2008 and insecure work remains prevalent.

“The energy price cap rise has pushed many household budgets to the limit.

“As food prices rise, household budgets are being stretched, many workers are now being driven into debt to pay everyday bills.

“Worryingly, food bank usage has more than doubled in the past year.