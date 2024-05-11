Parents and midwives love the continuity of midwifery carer model

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents have praised a new model of midwifery care within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, as “a really positive experience”.

The Continuity of Midwifery Carer (CoMC) model, which sees the same midwives provide consistent care for mums-to-be before, during and after their baby’s birth, recently celebrated its first birthday with a special celebration event.

The Trust’s first CoMC team – Team Emerald – celebrated the milestone with the mothers, babies and families they have cared for over the past 12 months. Since the initiative began in April 2023, Team Emerald have assisted with 156 births (up until March 2024).

During the event, which was attended by over 50 families, three mums spoke about their positive experiences under the care of the team.

Mum Rachel, dad Mark and baby Jude alongside CoMC midwife Grace.

Rachel, who is a mum of four from Lurgan, said that after having a difficult third birth and recovery, she was going into her fourth pregnancy feeling nervous and anxious.

“At the booking scan we met Rebecca who snapped us up under the care of Team Emerald.

“From that very meeting, we have just received the best care. From appointments to keeping in touch and just having a relationship with Grace (my named midwife), just made the biggest difference to our experience.

“Grace knew exactly what we wanted for our birth and I felt really listened to and guided with.

“I didn’t have to explain my journey every time I attended an appointment and if Grace wasn’t available, I had another member of the team who knew me as well, so we never felt alone.

“They gave us great advice, space to make our own decisions as much as we could, and we just felt like Grace was always there if we needed anything and I ended up having a really positive and quick birth with Jude in February.

“By the time Jude arrived, it felt like there was a team of girls who were really excited to meet him, who had cared for me throughout my whole pregnancy which was really special.

“We felt so well taken care of and I only wish this team had been about with our other pregnancies and births. I am really grateful to have had the care and I could not speak more highly of them all.”

Maria Garvey, Lead Midwife of CoMC said:

“I am so proud to have a wonderful team of midwives - Gillian, Briege, Suzanne and Grace, Rachel, Becs and Amy and our wonderful midwifery support worker Vicky.

Each one has been amazing and have given everything for CoMC to flourish and make it the success that it is.”

Wendy Clarke, Assistant Director of Midwifery, said:

“We know that this is not only the model of care that we want to provide, but what mums want as well. The attendance at our event and the testimony from our mums, showed us just how much they value it.

“In fact it is not just our mums that value this experience but also our midwives. We are so proud of them and we are grateful that they got the opportunity to reflect on the achievement of implementing a continuity of care model within maternity services within the Southern Trust.