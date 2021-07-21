Parking charges to return at Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospitals

The Southern Health Trust said both Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospital sites are increasingly busier.

Enforcement had been suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Following feedback from blue badge holders, it was reintroduced in March 2021 to protect disabled spaces.

Anita Carroll, Assistant Director of Functional Support Services for the Trust said: “With more services resuming and our Emergency Department attendances continually increasing, we have huge traffic pressures. It is absolutely vital that we can manage traffic flow and ensure that emergency and other essential vehicles get access.

Craigavon Area Hospital.

“We hope that the reintroduction of enforcement will deter anyone from parking inappropriately and provide a safer, more accessible environment for everyone using our hospitals. We ask for the support of staff, patients and visitors in helping to make the best use of car parking.”

Parking Charge Notices (PCN) will be issued by APCOA Services Parking Management, contracted by the Trust. The PCN penalty is £70, with a reduction to £40 if paid within 14 days. If not paid within 28 days, additional charges will be applied. Any driver who feels they have unfairly received a penalty can appeal directly APCOA. Clamping or towing may also be applied. Whilst the majority of parking is free of charge on both sites, we encourage staff to use the car parks further away from the main buildings, leaving those spaces closer to the hospitals for patients.

