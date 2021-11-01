Patients asked not to attend Emergency units ‘unless it is life-threatening’
Patients have been advised that occupancy at Antrim Area Hospital and the Causeway Hospital Emergency rooms is currently ‘very high’.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:05 pm
In a Tweet the Northern trust say: “Occupancy in Antrim Area Hosp is 111% with 56 very ill patients awaiting a bed in the hospital.
“Causeway Hosp occupancy is 107% with 16 ill patients awaiting admission.
“Please don’t attend unless it’s an emergency.
“Always dial 999 if your condition is life-threatening.”