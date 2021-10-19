Patients shaped new £3m cancer unit

Health Minister Robin Swann opens the unit watched by (from left) Paul

The new Macmillan Unit is a partnership between the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and charity Macmillan Cancer Support and was designed with the help of people affected by cancer.

The unit brings together chemotherapy and support services on one site.

It features a new chemotherapy unit with purpose-built assessment and treatment areas, a satellite pharmacy and a Macmillan support centre.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking following a tour of the facility, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This new unit is a great example of successful partnership working between South Eastern Trust and Macmillan.

“Most importantly people living with cancer are at the heart of this unit and their personal experiences have helped to shape the way it looks and feels, as well as the support it provides.”

Paul Gribbin has received cancer care at the Ulster Hospital and was part of the steering group overseeing the build.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see the Macmillan Unit open and providing care to patients and their loved ones.

“It has been a privilege to add my voice and experience to its development.