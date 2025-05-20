Musician Foy Vance and NI entrepreneur Mark Dowds at a fundraiser for charity Cancer Fund for Children

Belfast based tech entrepreneurs Mark Dowds and Roger Johnston, plus 24 fellow business owners, are set to trek across Ireland - scaling twenty-six mountains along the way - in a marathon fundraiser for charity Cancer Fund for Children, and they’re well over half-way to their fundraising target of £1 million.

Mark, who is in remission from cancer himself, said his own cancer journey and recovery inspired him to help children and their families who go through diagnoses and treatment journeys which can be tough for even the strongest adults.

He said: “Myself and Roger Johnston from Axial 3D together recruited 24 entrepreneurs from across the island of Ireland to hike 26 ‘high points’ covering all 32 counties over nine days between June 7-15, 2025, and we’re challenging ourselves to raise £1million for the Cancer Fund for Children in the process.

“During the challenge our team will climb nearly 11,000m, which is 1.25 times the height of Mount Everest from sea-level, so no mean feat; however conquering cancer - especially for a child or young person - can feel just as insurmountable.”.

As part of the fundraising efforts, Mark has called upon his entrepreneurial peers to support with donations and facilitation of fundraising events, one of which took place last week at Ormiston House, an award-winning baronial style mansion house restored in 2020 by jewellery retailer Pete Boyle.

The event, which was supported by EY, featured an intimate performance by singer Foy Vance and on its own raised over £100,000. A second event, due to take place later this summer featuring a fireside chat with U2 guitarist The Edge, is set to bring the overall fundraising amount even closer to the £1 million target.

Vance, who is signed to Ed Sheeran’s record label and supported Sheeran on tour said: “This is an incredible challenge with a strong mission to support families across Ireland. Cancer touches every family in some way and unfortunately, it’s often the most vulnerable who need help most.”

“I’ve been a friend of Mark’s for a long time, so was delighted to see him and many fellow business leaders stand up and show their philanthropic sides. Supporting this event was the easiest ‘yes’, and I’m so humbled to know that the monies raised will change the lives of thousands of children and young people.”

Maria Small, partnership and philanthropy Advisor from Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are so grateful to Mark and all the incredible participants undertaking the 26 Mountains to Mayo challenge in aid of Cancer Fund for Children. Their collective fundraising efforts to date have raised over £700,000 and we are confident that the £1million target for this event will be smashed with their efforts and the support of the campaign sponsor Arachas Corporate Brokers. Every week in Northern Ireland, approximately three children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer. The money raised through both of these epic events and the challenge itself, will help us provide vital services so these children, and their families, don’t have to face cancer alone”.

Former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best, who successfully raised over £ 2m between two walks in 2021 and 2023, pledged his support to this year’s team saying: "As someone who has had the privilege of walking alongside incredible people during the Miles to Mayo journey, I’m humbled to see the baton being picked up once again for such a vital cause. This campaign is more than just a challenge, it’s a lifeline for children and families battling the toughest fight of their lives. Together, we’ll continue to prove the power of community and make sure no child faces cancer alone."