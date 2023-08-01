L- R: Andrew Winter, Andrew Nixon, Trevor Sneddon, Hayden Stewart and Andy Jaffrey during a practice hike

Dwayne Stewart from Portadown said: "We all have busy work and family lives, so getting to the mountains on scheduled weekends became a good way to dedicate time to hiking in small groups and get a good chat and catch up at the same time.”

The endeavour involves scaling the seven highest peaks in the Mourne Mountains within 12 hours on Sunday, August 13, to raise funds for essential mental health services.

The group, consisting of five people from Northern Ireland and an honorary Kiwi, found a shared love for the Mournes, further fuelled by the desire to support a cause meaningful to all. They were all familiar with AWARE NI and its dedication to mental health support in Northern Ireland.

The pandemic’s impact on mental health and the experiences of their loved ones further inspired their support.

"We all recognised that many people found it difficult to adjust to the world they found themselves in and then re-adjusting to normal life again afterwards. So many people, across all walks of life, experienced

mental health issues as a direct or indirect result,” added Dwanye.

Months of preparation ensued, involving regular mountain hikes to build strength, stamina, and camaraderie. However, with the challenge fast approaching, Dwayne Stewart and one other recently encountered a setback, including an ankle injury, preventing them from participating in the main event.

Despite their disappointment, they remain actively involved, taking on other roles, including ‘chief motivator, cook, photographer, and

driver’.

Lesley Wright, AWARE NI, expressed her gratitude for the group’s unwavering commitment to mental health support.

"We are thrilled to see the guys taking on the Seven Mournes challenge to benefit AWARE NI. Their determination to raise funds and awareness for mental health is commendable, and their contributions will make a meaningful impact in the lives of those we support,” she said.

The group initially aimed to raise £2,000, but their proactive outreach and overwhelming support have already surpassed expectations. They have since increased their goal to £3,000, with donations pouring in from friends, family, colleagues, and their sporting club networks. Dwayne reflected on the impact they hope to achieve through their efforts.

"If the money raised only helped a handful of people out of difficult mental health times and assisted them turn things around in the future

through AWARE NI support, then we would be delighted that, in some small way, this group made a positive difference in someone else’s life through the challenge. That would give us all a lot of joy!.”