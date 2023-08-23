The Dumigan family had a great time at the Walk for Parkinson’s event in 2022. They’re taking part again this September, with all ages joining in.

People from across Northern Ireland are invited to join Parkinson’s UK at Barnett's

Demesne, Belfast, on Sunday 24 September for a fundraising walk to help fund vital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Walk for Parkinson's is the charity's national community fundraising series, and everyone is

encouraged to get involved, to get active, meet new people, and help fund life changing

research.

The Walk for Parkinson’s event offers a range of distances around the historic estate in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lagan Valley Regional Park, taking in Malone House, meadows and woodland along the

River Lagan. Routes are on offer to suit everyone, including a 1.7 mile fully accessible route,

family friendly 2.5 mile route, and a 5 mile route for those wanting to take on more of a

challenge.

Walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together as they start and finish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

at Belfast Activity Centre with other members of the Parkinson’s community.

Last year, the Dumigan family from Bangor took part, and they can’t wait to get back this

year. Dad Stephen said, “My wife Helen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in August 2016,

aged 62.

“As a family we have helped with fundraising for quite a few years, We are keen to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

contribute and we are all hoping for a cure. It probably won’t happen in time for Helen but

we want to do our bit to help.

“There were over 20 friends and family members at the walk last year. It’s nice to get the

family together and have everyone able to take part - the kids and grandkids are walking

for Nana.

“Helen has Parkinson’s but we just get on with it - and taking part helps us to feel we’re

doing something positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma and Nicola, NI Fundraisers for Northern Ireland at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Northern Ireland

there are 3,900 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are

diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their

lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to

the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs. We can find a cure.

Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you in Belfast at Barnett Demesne to

Walk for Parkinson’s. Take the first step and sign up today!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and there is no

minimum sponsorship required to take part. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with

tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on

the day.