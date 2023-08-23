People from across Northern Ireland invited to Walk for Parkinson’s
People from across Northern Ireland are invited to join Parkinson’s UK at Barnett's
Demesne, Belfast, on Sunday 24 September for a fundraising walk to help fund vital
research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.
Walk for Parkinson's is the charity's national community fundraising series, and everyone is
encouraged to get involved, to get active, meet new people, and help fund life changing
research.
The Walk for Parkinson’s event offers a range of distances around the historic estate in
Lagan Valley Regional Park, taking in Malone House, meadows and woodland along the
River Lagan. Routes are on offer to suit everyone, including a 1.7 mile fully accessible route,
family friendly 2.5 mile route, and a 5 mile route for those wanting to take on more of a
challenge.
Walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together as they start and finish
at Belfast Activity Centre with other members of the Parkinson’s community.
Last year, the Dumigan family from Bangor took part, and they can’t wait to get back this
year. Dad Stephen said, “My wife Helen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in August 2016,
aged 62.
“As a family we have helped with fundraising for quite a few years, We are keen to
contribute and we are all hoping for a cure. It probably won’t happen in time for Helen but
we want to do our bit to help.
“There were over 20 friends and family members at the walk last year. It’s nice to get the
family together and have everyone able to take part - the kids and grandkids are walking
for Nana.
“Helen has Parkinson’s but we just get on with it - and taking part helps us to feel we’re
doing something positive.”
Emma and Nicola, NI Fundraisers for Northern Ireland at Parkinson’s UK, said:
“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Northern Ireland
there are 3,900 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are
diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their
lifetime.
“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to
the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs. We can find a cure.
Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you in Belfast at Barnett Demesne to
Walk for Parkinson’s. Take the first step and sign up today!”
It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and there is no
minimum sponsorship required to take part. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with
tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on
the day.
To find out more and to sign up to walk see parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-
parkinsons or email: [email protected]