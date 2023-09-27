Claire O’Hanlon Chair of Muscular Dystrophy UK Northern Ireland Council.

The free event will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023 and is organised by the leading charity for more than 110,000 children and adults in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

The day will cover practical information supporting individuals living with a muscle wasting or weakening condition. Participants will have the chance to network with others from the Northern Ireland community and share their experiences.

The event also provides an opportunity to hear from a range of speakers, including a Neuromuscular Clinical Nurse, Physiotherapist, and Disability Sports Northern Ireland, plus a mindfulness session will be run by Immeasurable Minds and much more.

Claire O’Hanlon, MBE, Chair of the Muscular Dystrophy UK Northern Ireland Council, and a peer support volunteer for the charity, will be attending the day.

Claire’s son Luke was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2012 (aged 13 months) and the family, from Dungannon, work tirelessly to fundraise to support vital research and campaign to make a change amongst the muscle wasting and weakening community.

Claire said: “We’re delighted to be able to host a Muscular Dystrophy UK information day in Northern Ireland. We look forward to welcoming the community to what will be a great opportunity to gain useful insights and meet other people living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions, so please reserve your space today.”

The event will start at 9.30am at T3 Conference Centre, Moira Road, Lisburn, BT28 2RF. Spaces are limited, so register today: musculardystrophyuk.org/NIday

Lunch is included and parking and a changing places toilet (provided by Accessoloo) will be available on site.

The information day is part of a series of events happening across the UK. Upcoming events will be happening in Stirling, Scotland, 23 March 2024, with events also planned in Birmingham, West Midlands, and Wales.

For more information about Muscular Dystrophy UK visit musculardystrophyuk.org or call our free helpline on 0800 652 6352 (open Mon – Thurs 10am – 2pm).

About muscle-wasting conditions

Living with a muscle wasting and weakening condition can be exhausting, stressful and lonely. With endless medical appointments, physiotherapy, treatments, and respiratory support.

Progressive conditions get worse over time. They can cause difficulty walking. Trouble swallowing. Breathing complications. Pain. Heart problems and failure. Life can be more challenging. Or cut short.

About Muscular Dystrophy UK

We’re the leading charity for over 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions

We share expert advice and support to people living with muscle wasting and muscle weakening conditions so they can live well now.

We fund groundbreaking research to understand the different conditions better and to lead us to new treatments.

We work with the NHS towards universal access to specialist healthcare.

Together, we campaign for people’s rights, better understanding, accessibility, and access to treatments.

We’ve already made advances that would have been unthinkable just 10 years ago, and we’re determined to go even further and faster.

We support people with muscle weakening and wasting conditions through every stage of their life. From the point of diagnosis to living the best life possible.

Together we are stronger. Together we are Muscular Dystrophy UK. Join us.

For more information or to help support our work, visit musculardystrophyuk.org or call our free helpline on 0800 652 6352 (open Mon – Thurs 10am – 2pm)

