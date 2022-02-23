Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man or woman, healthy, wealthy and wise, or at least so the saying goes

People who rise early tend to be more alert and energised, meaning that they can concentrate better than others throughout the day.

A study in 2010, by biologist Christoph Randler, found that morning people are more proactive, spend time identifying goals and how to reach them, and aim for career success.

Early risers tend to have better problem-solving skills, resulting in better performance in education, and high-paying jobs.

There’s a big link between waking up earlier and increased productivity. Many early risers take advantage of their mornings by setting goals and planning for the day. Planning improves productivity as you have extra time in the day to complete tasks, and minimizes forgetfulness, especially if you’ve written your plan down.

Are there any specific health benefits to waking up early?

Waking up earlier can give you a more consistent sleep routine, which can do wonders for your health. Waking up early makes going to bed earlier easier, and regulates your circadian rhythm, leading to deeper sleep at night.

This consistent sleep improves blood pressure, fundamental brain functions, mood and your immune system. It also results in being less tired throughout the day, helping you function on your daily tasks more efficiently. In comparison, individuals who stay up late and wake up late are more likely to develop sleep disorders and be regularly fatigued.

In what ways can waking up early benefit your mental wellbeing?

Waking up early can vastly benefit your mood. People who wake up early tend to be more conscientious, optimistic, and satisfied with life.

Individuals who wake up early also tend to be less stressed due an improved ability to problem solve and having more time to manage their daily tasks.

How can I train myself to wake up earlier?

One way is to start waking up 15-30 minutes earlier, over several days. This will allow your body to adjust to new sleeping patterns and minimise adverse effects such as fatigue.

Prioritising sleep hygiene will improve your quality of sleep and make waking up in the mornings easier. Ways to facilitate these healthy habits are to limit electronics at night, have a cool, dark and quiet bedroom, and avoid large and heavy meals before bed.

Moving your alarm away from your bed is another way to make getting up and out of bed easier. While it may seem like a challenge, you want your alarm away from your immediate reach so that it forces you to get up and turn it off.

Finding the motivation to get yourself up and out of bed in the morning is crucial. This will be something valuable to you to give your brain a good reason to wake up early and could include exercising, prepping a meal or running.

How long does it take to start waking up early naturally?

Your circadian rhythm starts to adjust with a new consistent sleep schedule after four to five days.

As waking up earlier can lead to more peaceful mornings, with more time to yourself (especially if you have children) to enjoy a relaxing, quiet routine with time to plan your day, it is worth trying out.

