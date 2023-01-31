People with drinking problems could be "slipping through the net" due to health workers not recording their drinking habits properly, a national health body has warned.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that thousands of people every year could be missing out on help and support to curb problem drinking, or a potential referral on specialist services.

It has called on health bodies to ensure people’s drinking habits are correctly recorded to help improve people who need support are offered it.

Logging information properly will also mean that patients are not repeatedly asked about their drinking habits, Nice suggested.

Health professionals should use a validated questionnaire to ensure the information on how much and how often people drink is appropriately logged, according to Nice’s new draft quality standard, which sets out improvements for care of adults with alcohol problems.

Nice said that a “large number of people who are dependent on alcohol are not receiving treatment”.

A 2018 study on the GP records of 1.8 million adults across the UK found that half had no information on alcohol consumption data.

Nice has asked health and social care services as well as criminal justice and community and voluntary services to ensure they have systems in place to use validated alcohol questionnaires when asking people about their alcohol use.