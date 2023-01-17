People with lung conditions have been warned to be extra vigilant this winter

The charity’s analysis of the latest available data in Northern Ireland reveals that winter is the deadliest season for people with lung conditions.

People with asthma are particularly at risk, with an increase of 88% in the number of people dying from the condition in winter compared to summer. Roughly 182,000 people have asthma in Northern Ireland, of which 36,000 are children.

The charity said winter is a dangerous time for people with lung conditions as viruses such as flu and Covid-19, and cold air from plummeting temperatures are top triggers for life-threatening asthma attacks and can cause other lung conditions to get worse – leaving people struggling to breathe.

People with lung conditions should keep up to date with their flu, Covid-19, and pneumonia vaccines if eligible, make sure they take their regular medications as prescribed, eat well and keep themselves warm, according to advice from Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland.

The charity also revealed that hospital admissions for asthma in Northern Ireland increased by over 39% in winter compared to summer and people with COPD saw an increase of 41%.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland said: “This winter is going to be hard on the people’s lungs, with higher rates of respiratory infections and many people struggling to stay well with colder homes and fewer food choices.

“It is vital that people with lung conditions take extra care particularly as the cost of living begins to bite and many people cut back on meals and warming their homes.

“We are calling on the Executive to restart, deliver a much-needed Lung Health Strategy and provide targeted financial support for those with lung conditions to ease the cost-of-living crisis and to help minimize the NHS pressures this winter.

“It is clear from our findings that winter is indeed a worrying time for people with a lung condition and we would strongly encourage people to get the flu, covid and pneumonia vaccines, take their routine medicines as prescribed and make sure that their self-management plans are up to date with their GP and to make an urgent appointment if symptoms get worse.

"We would also stress the importance of keeping warm and eating well. Ideally, you would want to be heating your home to 18 degrees, keep warm by wearing layers of clothes, have lots of hot drinks and at eat at least one hot meal a day if you can.

“We also have lots of winter health tips on our website (www.asthma.org.uk)