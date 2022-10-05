Simon Matchett from Bangor has Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

A Co Down man with Multiple Sclerosis said the cost-of-living ciris is haveing a serious impact on his health.

Simon Matchett from Bangor is 42 and lives with relapsing remitting MS. Simon's condition causes him issues with constant pain and fatigue and has resulted in mobility difficulties, he uses a crutch to walk short distances.

Within a year of diagnosis Simon left a career in Edinburgh to be closer to family. The cost of living crisis means his income from benefits no longer covers essentials and he is concerned about the future.

David Galloway, MS Society

His MS means that cold worsens his condition causing increased pain and movement issues. He can walk short distances but needs a car and petrol to leave home, shop and see friends and family.

Simon said: “I’m getting really concerned about my bills, it is on my mind a lot. To be honest I already lived quite sensibly for both budgeting and for environmental reasons.

"I kept my energy use as low as possible and already did things like bulk cooking to save time and money. Now I have to do those things, I don’t have a choice.

"Any financial buffer or protection I had is long gone. Prices for everything have sky-rocketed and I am pretty much out of things to cut back on.

"I have already spoken to my gas and electricity providers to try and minimise my bills and make payments as manageable as possible. I am even choosing to buy meals that take less time to cook. It is really worrying.”

He added: “I feel like I am already doing everything I can but cost rises seem limitless yet my benefit rate has only risen a tiny amount. The support package so far hasn’t made a dent in the problem. It feels like putting out a massive fire with a trickling garden hose.”

The MS Society is launching an emergency campaign, calling on the UK Government to roll-out a new financial support package to help disabled people get through the winter and beyond – after existing support was deemed ‘simply not enough’

It found one in four people with MS do not have enough money for food, and one in 20 have been forced to use a foodbank in the past year.

The national charity has labelled the situation ‘critical’ and is now launching an emergency campaign #BreakingPoint – which calls on the UK Government to step up and help people with MS get through the winter. People across the UK are encouraged to sign a petition to hold the Government accountable for their actions.

Six million disabled people were given £150 this month to ‘help with the increasing cost of living’. Originally announced in May as part of a wider support package, the one-off payment is being given to people who receive certain disability benefits, such as Personal Independent Payment (PIP) and Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

But since it was announced, inflation has risen even further and prices have shot up. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to worsen, the MS Society are now arguing that more support is necessary to alleviate the worst impacts of the crisis over the winter.

Simon said: “I think campaigns like this are really important, we need to keep talking about this problem.

"For people on benefits and lower incomes it feels like cost of living rises are an endless attack coming from every side. It doesn’t seem to have an end, but my budget certainly has an end and I am running out of road. For some the breaking point has passed, for lots of us it feels like it approaching fast."

Over 5,000 people live with MS in Northern Ireland. The condition damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think. It can be relentless, painful and disabling.

The MS Society are asking for the new cost of living package, which at a minimum, must include:

An £800 payment to anyone who receives means-tested benefits.

A £500 payment to anyone who receives Carer’s Allowance.

£300 in additional support to anyone who receives non-means-tested extra-costs benefits.

A £300 payment to pensioners.

David Galloway, Director of MS Society Northern Ireland said: “This is a really tough time for everyone, but people with MS are being hit especially hard by the cost of living crisis. Skyrocketing bills are pushing many into crushing debt, and forcing them to make devastating choices between essentials like food and medication."