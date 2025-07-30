Petition begins to revoke fresh funding for Northern Ireland transgender NHS services

A petition has started this morning calling for the health minister Mike Nesbitt to reverse his plan to plough an extra £806,000 into transgender services.

The petition went online at Change.org at 8am this morning.

By noon, roughly 325 people had signed.

The petition has been launched by TUV staffer Samuel Morrison, and is titled ‘Stop funding the ‘Lifespan’ Gender Identity Service’.

Health minister Mike Nesbitt announced an £806k investment into trans services last week

Timothy Gaston MLA will present the petition in the Assembly after the summer recess, which ends on August 31.

The petition reads as follows:

"We, the undersigned, call upon the Minister of Health to reverse the decision to approve £800,000 in funding for a new ‘lifespan’ gender identity service which imposes no lower age limit on referrals. This policy is deeply concerning to us as citizens, parents, and taxpayers for the following reasons:

"1. Lack of medical evidence. The Cass Review, the most comprehensive independent investigation of gender identity services in the UK, concluded that the evidence base for treatments in children and young people is ‘insufficient and of poor quality’. It further warned of the potential harms of both medical and social transition on young children.

"2. Vulnerability of children. Referring children as young as five to gender identity services [as revealed by the News Letter here] introduces highly sensitive and complex issues at an age where cognitive, emotional, and social development is still in its early stages. There is no scientific or clinical justification for such intervention.

“3. Misuse of public funds. At a time when health services across Northern Ireland are under severe pressure, it is astonishing that such a significant sum of money would be directed toward a controversial and experimental service rather than being prioritised for urgent needs in mental health, cancer treatment, waiting lists, and front-line care.

“Therefore, we respectfully urge the minister to immediately withdraw the funding and implementation of the ‘lifespan’ gender identity service. Children deserve protection – not experimentation.”

The department has been approched for comment.

Northern Ireland’s specialist gender identity teams are based in the Belfast health trust’s area.

There are essentially two services: an adult and a junior service.

The adult one, dealing with those aged 18 and over, is based at Brackenburn on the far south-eastern edge of Belfast.

The junior one, dealing with under-18s, is referred to as ‘Knowing Our Identity’ (KOI) and is based at the trust’s Beechcroft site in the Knockbreda part of south-east Belfast.

Back in December, the health minister had said he was "committed to improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults in NI... despite the very challenging financial position facing my department I have advised officials that I will prioritise the development of this service".

The announcement attracted little notice at the time.

Then it emerged last week (thanks to a post by trans campaign group The Rainbow Project) that Mike Nesbitt had consulted with a "Gender Identity Review Group and Gender Identity Liaison Group" over the plans and had decided to pledge £806,000 towards what he called a "Gender Identity Lifespan service".

The Department of Health said that this will “provide age appropriate care to adults, children and young people, and their families, who express gender incongruence and who are likely to benefit from clinical support”.

It then added on Tuesday: “It is not accurate to say that this is a new service, rather two existing services are being merged into one.

"Nothing has changed in terms of criteria from the model of care that has been in place for many years and spanning several Ministers of Health.

"From 2021, on average there are 25 patients under the age of 18 referred into the Knowing Our Identity Service per year with the majority of these children being over 14 years old at the time of referral.

"Of note from 2021, there have been no referrals for patients under 10 years of age into this service."

The Belfast Trust has said: “The KOI service at Beechcroft is the regional service for under 18s.

"Belfast Trust has not referred any under-18s to gender services in the rest of the UK.

"Referrals received by the regional Child Adolescent Mental Health Service Gender Service, KOI, have reduced by 77% from 2017 to 2023.”