There's help to kick the habit in 2023

Colette Rogers, Strategic Lead for Tobacco Control with the PHA, said: “The start of 2023 is a brilliant opportunity to make a fresh start and to quit smoking.

"Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do to improve your health and protect people around you from harmful second-hand smoke.

"Quitting will also save you money which is significant as people face tough times with the cost of living crisis.”

There is lots of support available throughout Northern Ireland for those who want to quit.

A range of services that can help and support people to quit are offered through many community pharmacies, GP practices, HSC Trust premises, community and voluntary organisations and by Cancer Focus NI.

Colette encouraged those who want to quit to seek help and emphasised that they don’t have to embark on their quit journey alone.

“Studies have shown that you are four times more likely to quit with help,” she said.

“We can help support you with lots of tried and tested tips to make quitting that bit easier.

"We will look at coping with cravings, managing stress, avoiding weight gain and developing a healthy lifestyle.”

Colette said she would not recommend e-cigarettes as an alternative to those who were thinking of quitting.

“The short and long-term effects of ‘vaping’ e-cigarettes are not yet known.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and are designed to help smokers by replacing the nicotine in cigarettes.

"They appear to be a safer option than smoking, but they are not regulated or licensed.

“Licensed nicotine replacement therapies like patches, gum and sprays are tightly controlled for product quality and safety.

"They are a better option for your health than e-cigarettes,” she added.

Top tips for giving up smoking

Make a date to give up – and stick to it!

Make a plan. Think about what could help you stop smoking, such as using a nicotine-replacement product, and have it ready before the date you plan to stop.

Get support from your local Stop Smoking Service.

Also, let your family and friends know that you're quitting. Some people find that talking to friends and relatives who have stopped can be helpful.

Keep busy to help take your mind off cigarettes.

Try to change your routine, (and plan alternative activities for places you associate with smoking) and avoid the shop where you normally buy cigarettes.

Remind yourself that the money saved now from not smoking can be used for other things you or your family want or need.