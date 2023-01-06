Christmas can be a hard time for many, especially for those experiencing grief. Pharmacy technician Margaret Harbinson braved the elements of the Atlantic on Christmas Day to take part in a Santa Sea Swim in memory of her late mum.

Margaret, who’s from Castlereagh, sadly lost her mum Maureen to leukaemia last year. Knowing that her mum was such a big part of her family’s Christmas, Margaret knew that the festive period would be very difficult. So, in memory of her beloved mum, Margaret pledged to complete a sponsored Santa Sea Swim in Portrush on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Christmas Day, Margaret and her partner Trevor were up before sunrise and made their way to White Rock Beach in Portrush. By 8am, the pair were running straight into the Atlantic Ocean in aid of Cancer Research.

Margaret Harbinson after her sea swim in memory of her mother and in aid of Cancer Research

When asked about the experience, Margaret explained, “It was an extremely hard day which was full of emotion. However, it felt right to do something different on Christmas morning to honour Mum’s life and to raise money for people going through similar experiences. It was absolutely freezing but was it was so lovely to have a few moments to clear my mind on such an emotional day.”

Margaret’s Santa Sea Swim raised £120 for Cancer Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad