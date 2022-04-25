Dr Terry Cross, who was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to the economy and voluntary sector, made the donation of a retinal camera which will have a life-altering role for children of all ages, including premature babies, and their families.

Over 2,000 children referred annually to Paediatric Ophthalmology in Belfast will be able to avail of the most advanced sight-saving screening available, following the introduction of the new equipment in the Children’s Eye Unit.

Entrepreneur Dr Cross has supported local charities throughout his life. He has been president of the Red Cross NI since 2008 and has recently established his own charitable trust – The David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation – named in memory of his son, David, who tragically died at the age of 33 from malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation; Linda Hamilton, Assistant Service Manager in Paediatric Ophthalmology; Ms. Eibhlin McLoone, Belfast Trust Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmologist and actor James Nesbitt. Photo Jonathan Porter // Press Eye

He said: “I feel privileged to be in a position to support the wider community and I am a firm advocate of early intervention and prevention when it comes to health matters. I believe such an approach delivers better outcomes right across the spectrum, whether it relates to eye checks or cancer checks.

Explaining how the equipment will assist, Eibhlin McLoone, lead clinician of the Paediatric Ophthalmology Network Northern Ireland, said: “This new, specialist, potentially sight saving equipment is the most powerful and advanced tool available to image the retina. This will be the first machine of its kind available in Northern Ireland.

“Not only will the machine benefit premature babies who require careful monitoring in the first months of life, it will also make a valuable contribution to the screening of children at risk of eye tumours and management of children with complex needs, autism or ADHD.”

Thanking Dr Terry Cross OBE for making the donation, actor James Nesbitt, who is also a supporter of the premature baby unit at RVH Belfast, said: “Terry’s kindness in providing early screening and intervention will change families lives immeasurably and will gift sight to those babies at risk.”