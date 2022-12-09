Picket line locations announced for Northern Ireland health worker's strike on Monday

All the major hospitals in Northern Ireland are set to see Nipsa and Unison members take to pickets on Monday.

In Belfast, workers will be picketing outside the Royal Victoria Hospital, the Mater and a range of other health centres.

The Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and the Lagan Valley hospital in the SoutherN Trust are also set to see picket lines on Monday, with both the Antrim and Causeway Hospitals in the Northern Trust included in the lists, alongside both the Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals in the Southern Trust.

Unison members taking part in a protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in August. PA Photo. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire

Altnagelvin in Londonderry and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen are both included in the list of picket locations in the Western Trust area.

The strike by Unison and Nipsa members is due to be followed by a strike across Northern Ireland, England and Wales by members of the Royal College of Nursing on Thursday, and again on December 20.

The RCN has said chemotherapy, dialysis, critical care units such as intensive care and high dependency, and neonatal and paediatric intensive care will be protected from the strike action.