Six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph earlier arrived at Stormont to focus on a stalled organ donation law.
But the DUP once again exercised its veto to prevent the election of a speaker, meaning no further business could be conducted.
Six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann and his parents Mairtin Mac Gabhann (left) and mother Seph Ni Mheallain (right) at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, ahead of a recalled sitting of the Assembly focused on a stalled organ donation law.
