News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

PICTURES: Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann and his parents arrive at Stormont to focus on a stalled organ donation law

Six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph earlier arrived at Stormont to focus on a stalled organ donation law.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago

But the DUP once again exercised its veto to prevent the election of a speaker, meaning no further business could be conducted.

1. unnamed (5).jpg

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph arrive at Stormont, east Belfast.Stormont assembly recalled for the sixth time since its collapse last year.

Photo: presseye

Photo Sales

2.

Six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont, ahead of a recalled sitting of the Assembly focused on a stalled organ donation law.

Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales

3.

Six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann and his parents Mairtin Mac Gabhann (left) and mother Seph Ni Mheallain (right) at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, ahead of a recalled sitting of the Assembly focused on a stalled organ donation law.

Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales

4.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph arrive at Stormont, east Belfast. Stormont assembly recalled for the sixth time since its collapse last year.

Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Daithi MacGabhannBelfastDUP