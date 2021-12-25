Pictures of Christmas Day babies in Northern Ireland
A number of babies born across Northern Ireland will for the rest of their lives associate Christmas Day with their birthday.
Here are some pictures of three of December 25 2021 arrivals.
The photographs were all taken at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
The images show Nainsi with parents Reece McGinley and Kaitlin McElkerney from west Belfast.
A baby girl and her mother Sophie Brown from Lisburn.
Baby Nathan with parents Michelle and Robert Niblock from Magherafelt.
