Pictures of Christmas Day babies in Northern Ireland

Kaitlin McElkerney (mum) and Reece McGinley (dad) and baby Nainsi weighing 7lb 14ozs born at 0440, from West Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Here are some pictures of three of December 25 2021 arrivals.

The photographs were all taken at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The images show Nainsi with parents Reece McGinley and Kaitlin McElkerney from west Belfast.

Sophie Brown from Lisburn gave birth to a baby girl on December 25 at 05.32 weighing 4010gm at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A baby girl and her mother Sophie Brown from Lisburn.

Baby Nathan with parents Michelle and Robert Niblock from Magherafelt.

Scroll on down to see Nathan with proud mum and dad.

——— ———

Michelle and Robert Niblock from Magherafelt welcomed baby Nathan weighing 8lb 1oz at 0854 at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

