Plan to seek assistance for Daisy Hill Hospital from Republic of Ireland raises unionist concerns

Daisy Hill hospital Newry has temporarily closed emergency surgery due to staff issues and patient safety concerns.

A proposal for a Newry hospital to seek assistance from the Republic of Ireland to save its medical services has caused concerns for unionist councillors in the area.

Daisy Hill is set to permanently lose its emergency general surgery element and become a “downgraded general hospital” under a Department of Health reconfiguration plan.

The Hospital Reconfiguration Framework document was launched by Health Minister Mike Nesbitt in October 2024. The proposals in the document outline Daisy Hill as a ‘general hospital’ and Craigavon as an ‘area hospital’.

It is understood, a struggle to recruit and retain consultant general surgeons at the Newry hospital has played a key part in the proposals.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council this week approved a motion, which also calls for a public meeting amid a DoH consultation period drawing to an end later this month.

Bringing forward the proposal, Newry SDLP representative Killian Feehan said: “The consultation that is ongoing by the DoH is about hospitals creating a network for better outcomes.

He added: “The part of the motion, which calls on the DoH to engage with the Irish government to identify mechanisms for establishing Daisy Hill as a cross-border area hospital, I understand that for some councillors in the chamber that will be an uncomfortable proposition, but I make it purely on pragmatic reasons. This is not about politics it’s about pragmatism.”

UUP councillor, David Taylor said: “Irrespective of what party you belong to, we all certainly want to have the best health services available to all our constituents…and I know the local community want that as well.

“Daisy Hill is a first class service and I want to see that enhanced going forward. “I do have a concern (with the motion). There is a political context to it I believe. I do have issue regarding the governance and funding on how that would work out.

“It’s not just as straight forward as saying, let’s have a cross-border hospital, but that doesn’t mean I’m against cross-border co-operation.

“Whatever outcome there is from this, I hope it ends up with Daisy Hill being retained as a key component of the hospital network and that is something I have talked about to the previous Health Minister Robin Swann and the current Minster, Mike Nesbitt.”

An amendment from Alliance changing the motion “to establish cross-border health care opportunities” was not accepted with a majority vote approving Cllr Feehan’s motion.

Councillor Feehan also said he found it strange that the Department had scheduled the whole series of public consultations across Northern Ireland but had opted to place the Southern Trust consultation in Armagh City.

“That has happened despite the draft recommendation that Daisy Hill should essentially be downgraded in status to a general hospital,” he said.

"I don’t believe this is an appropriate designation for Daisy Hill and I struggle to understand the department’s exclusion of Newry on the consultation for Daisy Hill…when I have attended marches in Newry when thousands of people turned up for Daisy Hill.”