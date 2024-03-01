Police operation targeting drug dealers sees man arrested at busy Northern Irish accident and emergency hospital department and 'substantial' haul of drugs found
The suspect was detained by officers who had been deployed to patrol Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital on foot.
They were there specifically “in and around the hospital A&E department to target drug dealing”.
The PSNI have now said: “As a result of this a number of people were searched resulting in the arrest of one male and a subsequent house search in south Belfast.
"We have seized a substantial amount of suspected class A drugs, hundreds of tablets and other paraphernalia. A man remains in police custody as a result.
“We are committed to making the hospital a safe space for staff and patients and are working closely with security to ensure this happens.
“Please continue to report incidents to us via 101 or you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”