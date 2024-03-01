Street view (c/o Google Maps) of the RVH A&E entrance

The suspect was detained by officers who had been deployed to patrol Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital on foot.

They were there specifically “in and around the hospital A&E department to target drug dealing”.

The PSNI have now said: “As a result of this a number of people were searched resulting in the arrest of one male and a subsequent house search in south Belfast.

"We have seized a substantial amount of suspected class A drugs, hundreds of tablets and other paraphernalia. A man remains in police custody as a result.

“We are committed to making the hospital a safe space for staff and patients and are working closely with security to ensure this happens.