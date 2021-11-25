Positive reports of the impact of Spend Local cards

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “There is no doubt that the benefits of the High Street Scheme Spend Local cards are being felt across the retail, hospitality and service sectors. It is vital that this money is injected back into our local economy.”

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts welcomed the extension of the scheme.

He said: “We are receiving very positive feedback from our members that the Spend Local Card is being widely used with them. Clearly shoppers have responded to the calls to support their small traders and we hope this will continue until December 14.

Shoppers out to use their £100 vouchers.

“The High Street Scheme is an invaluable short term boost for thousands of local independent retailers and we hope to see this support continue beyond the scheme.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, said: “The High Street Scheme has been brilliantly welcomed by businesses throughout the Mid Ulster District, with many of them developing creative offerings to encourage people to spend the voucher in their business.

“The scheme has also brought much needed footfall back into our town centres following a very challenging period.”

The chair of Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID), Noelle McAloon, said: “This scheme was to re-invigorate our towns and from an Enniskillen BID viewpoint we wanted people to re-engage with their high street.

“Enniskillen BID are excited that the scheme will re-introduce consumers to the benefit of the high level of customer service, care and experience offered on our high street.

“We have worked hard to promote the Spend Local message and we see that it is having a positive impact on footfall and spend.

“In Enniskillen there are high levels of spending still to be enjoyed from the scheme and our businesses are looking forward to another very busy few weeks before the deadline.”

Minister Lyons added: “Helping our local businesses back on to the road to recovery is a priority for me and this feedback clearly demonstrates strong support.