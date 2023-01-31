Wilson's Country managing director Lewis Cunningham

The study confirms that the potato is a healthy vegetable, filled with nutrients and packed with health benefits.

Moreover, potatoes do not cause weight gain or expose consumers to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Candida Rebello, an assistant research professor at Pennington, said:

“We demonstrated that contrary to common belief, potatoes do not negatively impact blood glucose levels. In fact, the individuals who participated in our study lost weight.”

She added: “People tend to eat the same weight of food regardless of calorie content in order to feel full.

“By eating foods with a heavier weight that are low in calories, you can easily reduce the number of calories you consume. The key aspect of our study is that we did not reduce the portion size of meals but lowered their caloric content by including potatoes.

“Each participant’s meal was tailored to their personalized caloric needs, yet by replacing some meat content with potato, participants found themselves fuller, quicker, and often did not even finish their meal. In effect, you can lose weight with little effort.”

The study involved 36 participants between the ages of 18 and 60 who were overweight, had obesity, or insulin resistance.

Participants in the trial were fed precisely-controlled diets of widely available common foods including either beans, peas, and meat or fish, or white potatoes with meat or fish.

Both diets were high in fruit and vegetable content and substituted an estimated 40% of typical meat consumption with either beans and peas or potatoes.

“We prepared the potatoes in a way that would maximize their fibre content.

"When we compared a diet with potatoes to a diet with beans and peas, we found them to be equal in terms of health benefits,” Rebello explained.

Wilson’s Country managing director Lewis Cunningham believes the Pennington study re-writes the rule book in terms of potatoes’ perception as part of a healthy diet.

He said: “For the last number of years potatoes have been associated with carbs. And when people want to lose weight, they are told to review what you eat and especially look at the carbs that you eat.

“Potatoes, according to Eatwell Guide, are not a vegetable but a carb, hence many consumers cut out, or significantly reduce, the amount of potatoes they regularly include within meals”

Cunningham added: “The significance of the Pennington research is that it fundamentally confirms the benefits of potatoes within a healthy diet.”

He added: “From a young age it’s taught vegetables and healthy and good, potatoes are not a vegetable but a carb and not so good.