Praise for top health civil servant
Health Minister Robin Swann has praised Department of Health Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly for his contribution to health and social care in Northern Ireland, as he completes his final week in the post.
From Monday, Mr Pengelly will be Permanent Secretary at the Department of Justice. Current Department of Justice Permanent Secretary Peter May will replace him at the Department of Health. Mr Pengelly was appointed to the Department of Health top post in 2014. He was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath for services to Health and Government in the New Year Honours list for 2022.
Mr Swann said: “I want to thank Richard for his years of dedicated service to health and social care. His time as Department of Health Permanent Secretary has witnessed a global pandemic as well as three years without a Health Minister.”