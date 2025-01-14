Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Princess of Wales is in remission from cancer, she has revealed, after making an emotional return to the hospital where she was treated to comfort fellow patients.

Kate, in a written personal message following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, on Tuesday, described her “relief” and said “there is much to look forward to”.

It is the first time Kate has used the word remission to describe where she is in her cancer journey.

The princess said, in her message which were signed “C”: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. Tuesday January 14, 2025. PA Photo.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

She also thanked the Royal Marsden for its “exceptional” care and for “looking after me so well”.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for me,” the princess added.

Kate spoke candidly about her own diagnosis, the “shock” of her “really tough” chemotherapy and the challenges of getting back to normal as she thanked her “amazing” medical teams for her care during her trip to the Marsden on Tuesday.

The princess, on her first major solo official engagement for more than a year, hugged Tina Adumou, who broke down in tears as she told Kate that her 19-year-old daughter is in the intensive care unit.

Putting an arm around her, Kate looked emotional and told her she is in the best possible place.

The princess said: “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here, and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time.”