Private dermatology clinic, Cura Health, opens in Belfast
FaceTherapy NI has joined forces with Cura Health, an innovative new dermatology clinic to provide access to GPs with over 50 years combined experience in primary care dermatology.The opening of Cura Health (www.cura-health.co.uk) follows the release of new figures that showed 341,910 patients were waiting for a first outpatient appointment across the Belfast, Northern, Southern and Western Social Care Trusts on December 31, 2023. The average waiting time was 49.6 weeks and the longest wait was 257.5 weeks.
The clinic will offer an extensive list of services including skin cancer checks; management of inflammatory skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis and urticaria; paediatric dermatology; wart cryotherapy; lump/bump removal; mole removal; other minor surgery and online consultations.
Dr Conor Bradley, co-director of Cura Health said: “Northern Ireland continues to face a waiting list crisis and unfortunately this is not something that will be resolved in the near future. Cura Health aims to reshape primary care dermatology – providing quality care and timely solutions. We prioritise quick access to our services, minimising the wait for our patients and our experienced team of doctors combine their in-depth knowledge of dermatology with a patient-centred approach.”
Lisa Waring, clinical director of FaceTherapy NI and FaceTherapy Medical said: “We are delighted to welcome Cura Health and offer a much needed service to our patients and the communities across Belfast and Northern Ireland. As the owner of a nurse-led aesthetics clinic, I know the importance of quick medical intervention, and I am pleased that through Cura Health, we are helping to make healthcare more accessible. People can avoid the stress and worry of long waiting lists and avail of prompt attention from an experienced team of dermatology experts.”
