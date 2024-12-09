Al Mennie will swim every night throughout December, raising awareness for mental health issues and supporting local charities.

​Co Antrim professional surfer, Al Mennie, is set to take on his monumental Swim Through Darkness challenge once again this December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After completing the challenge in 2021 and 2023, Al returns to the North Antrim coast to swim every night throughout December, raising awareness for mental health issues and supporting local charities.

This year, Al, from Portrush, will swim through the cold, pitch-black waters of the North Antrim coast, navigating unpredictable currents and tides, to raise vital funds for mental health causes. Each night, Al will swim an average of 1-1.5 km, with every swim symbolising the mental health battles faced by many—particularly during the difficult holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every swim is a challenge, both physically and mentally,” said Al Mennie.

“Some nights, it’s pitch black, and I can’t see anything. Other nights, the moonlight creates an eerie glow on the water, but it’s always a reminder of the inner strength we can all find in dark times. I hope that by sharing this journey, I inspire others to keep going, no matter how tough life gets.”

The Swim Through Darkness challenge, which began in 2021, has already raised over £26,000 for various mental health organisations, including AWARE NI, a local charity supporting people affected by depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

This year, the challenge will continue to focus on raising awareness for mental health issues in Northern Ireland, especially in the face of growing concerns around suicide and the impact of intergenerational trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised will help AWARE NI continue its essential work, providing mental health support services and resources to individuals and families during the challenging winter months. Al’s dedication to this cause has been a beacon of hope for many in the community.

“Al’s Swim Through Darkness is an incredibly powerful symbol of resilience,” said AWARE NI Community Fundraising Officer Lesley Wright.

“The holiday season can be particularly tough for those facing mental health difficulties, and Al’s commitment is a reminder that we are never truly alone. The funds raised will directly support those in need of mental health support during this critical time.”

Throughout the challenge, Al will be supported by a safety team, including a lifeguard and paramedic, who will ensure his safety as he swims through the cold and unpredictable waters. The crew will be in constant contact with him to monitor conditions and provide assistance if necessary.