The newly crowned Miss Northern Ireland has teamed up with long-time prolific fundraiser and antiques specialist Eleanor Wolfenden Orr to support the fight against blood cancer.

Hannah Johns, who won the title of Miss Northern Ireland just a few weeks ago, has joined forces with Eleanor to promote the raffle of a beautiful bespoke diamond pendant necklace, which the antiques dealer has donated to blood cancer charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LLNI).The pendant necklace features a 1.52 carat D colour natural diamond set in platinum and has an estimated retail value in excess of £20,000.Eleanor, who is herself receiving treatment for Multiple Myeloma has been running her shop Kennedy Wolfenden Antiques and Jewellery for more than 40 years. Over the past few years, with the support of her husband Sam, she has raised over £117,000 including more than £67,000 for LLNI through charitable dinners and auctions.Multiple Myeloma is a type of blood cancer that forms in plasma cells. Almost 6,000 new cases are diagnosed across the UK each year. The disease is currently not curable, but it is treatable and manageable.The raffle is part of a special programme of fundraising activities and events to help mark the charity's 60th anniversary and celebrate how the vital research LLNI funds has changed patient outcomes in Northern Ireland and across the globe.Speaking about the raffle, Eleanor said: "Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI is a special charity and one that is very close to my heart. The research they fund, conducted right here in Northern Ireland, is world-leading and it is making a tangible difference to people, like me, who are receiving treatment for blood cancer."I donated this beautiful piece of jewellery with my most heartfelt blessings in the hope that the Northern Ireland public will get behind this campaign and purchase a ticket to help ensure the invaluable work this charity carries out can continue, with all the money raised funding research in NI.”Hannah Johns, Miss Northern Ireland said: "Eleanor is truly an inspiration to us all. It has been an honour to meet her and understand more about her very special relationship with this incredible charity."We know that for many, times are tough, but we are asking anyone who can to dig deep, go online and donate your £10 in exchange for a raffle ticket and you never know, you might just end up with this stunning diamond pendant in your jewellery box!"Raffle tickets for the diamond pendant necklace cost £10 and can be purchased via the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI website, llni.co.uk and from Kennedy Wolfenden, 86 Main Street, Portrush. The winner will be unveiled at the charity's upcoming gala ball at Titanic Belfast in September.