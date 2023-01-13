Last month we saw a significant rise in Covid-19 rates with the latest data indicating that around 1 in 16 people in Northern Ireland had the virus in the lead up to Christmas.

At the same time, we have seen an increase in cases of flu to the highest levels since before the Covid-19 pandemic, and we expect this to persist for a number of weeks. For the majority of people, flu will be unpleasant but will not lead to serious illness. However, it can be dangerous and even life threatening for some people, particularly those with certain health conditions. And it’s important to reduce your risk of getting both illnesses at once, which could make you even more unwell.

Remember that free flu and Covid-19 vaccinations are still available for all eligible groups and are the best protection against the viruses. It will also help to protect our health service at a time when hospitals are under extreme pressure.

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from Covid and flu this winter

You can find out which HSC Trust clinics and community pharmacies are offering vaccinations near you by entering your post code at the following link: Find a vaccination clinic(external link opens in a new window / tab)

Or alternatively, here are some upcoming sessions in your local Trust areas - online booking is now available at the following link: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking​

Belfast Trust

RVH vaccine centreMonday to Friday 8am – 5.30pmSaturday 10am – 4pmSunday 10am – 2pmNorthern Trust

Sun Room, Mid Ulster Hospital, MagherafeltFriday 13 January 10am – 3pmFriday 20 January 10am – 3pmFriday 27 January 10am – 3pmYou can book online or walk-ins are also available.South Eastern Trust

A number of walk-in appointments are available at the following locations:

One Stop Clinic (Level 1), Ambulatory Care Centre, Ulster HospitalSaturday 14 January 10.00am – 4.00pm (5+ yrs)Saturday 21 January 10.00am – 4.00pm (5+ yrs)

Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, Ardglass Road, DownpatrickSaturday 14 January 10.00am – 3.00pm (5+yrs)

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre, Lagan Valley HospitalSaturday 21 January 10.00am – 3.00pm (5+ yrs)Southern Trust

Seagoe Parish Centre, PortadownThursday 12 January 1.30pm – 4.30pm

The Junction, DungannonSunday 15 January 10.30am - 3pmWestern Trust

Key Workers Accommodation, SWAHWednesday 25 January 9am - 4:30pm

Out Patients Clinic. Omagh Hospital & Primary Care ComplexFriday 13 January 9am - 4:30pmFriday 27 January 9am - 4:30pm

Level 5 AltnagelvinTuesday 17 January 9am - 4:30pmTuesday 24 January 9am - 4:30pmTuesday 31 January 9am - 4:30pm

Eligible groups for flu vaccine in 2022 to 2023 are:

Those aged 50 years and over (by 31 March 2023)

Those aged 6 months to 2 years, and 16 to 49 years in clinical risk groups

Pregnant women

All preschool children aged 2 or over on 1 September 2022

All primary and secondary (up to year 12) school children

Those in long-stay residential care homes

Carers

Household contact of immunosuppressed individuals

Frontline health and social care workers.

Eligible groups for COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 to 2023 are:

All adults aged 50 and over (by 31 March 2023)

Those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group

Pregnant women

Residents in a care home for older adults, and staff working in care homes for older adults

Those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

Those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers