For a gruelling 24 hours from 8am on Friday, July 4, Colin James from Comber will push a 100kg sled up and down the length of the Invictus Gym in Dundonald to raise funds for Dementia NI following his father, Rodney's, involvement with the local charity since being diagnosed with dementia at the age of 73. Rodney, pictured, has discovered a new lease of life since joining his nearest Dementia NI Empowerment Group in Newtownards.

A Co Down man is set to push a 100kg sled up and down the length of the Invictus Gym in Dundonald for a gruelling 24 hours on Friday, July 4, in a fundraising effort for a charity close to his heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin James from Comber has chosen to raise funds for Dementia NI following his father’s involvement with the local charity since being diagnosed with dementia at the age of 73 in August 2020.

His dad Rodney has discovered a new lease of life since joining his nearest Dementia NI Empowerment Group in Newtownards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We noticed dad wasn’t being his usual self, with subtle changes in his behaviour, and the diagnosis came like a hammer blow,” said Colin, 36.

“Dad absolutely thought it was the end of the world. Thankfully, finding this group, and getting to know other members, all living with dementia, has helped him to realise that was far from the reality.

“I picked the date of Independence Day for this challenge as my dad has been able to hold on to so much of his independence since becoming a member of Dementia NI. The organisation and the members have been so supportive, and all the activities have really allowed him to live well with it.”

Colin added: “I remember how isolated and lonely dad felt when he initially got his diagnosis, and during those months before he found Dementia NI. Another reason I chose to do this endurance challenge, especially through the night, was to try and highlight the sense of loneliness that so many who get diagnosed with dementia can have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad has really got stuck in since joining Dementia NI and was even the face of their Belfast City Marathon campaign this year. I am so proud of him and all that he continues to achieve. I wanted to try and do my bit to raise awareness and funds. Dementia isn’t talked about as much as other health conditions such as heart disease or cancer, it sometimes feels like it’s put on the backburner, so I hope people will get on board and support this amazing charity.”

Colin works at Irwin’s Mechanical & Engineering firm in Portadown and, along with colleagues, voted for Dementia NI to become the chosen charity partner for the local firm for 2025. Colin and his colleagues will be raising awareness and funds all throughout the year as part of this fantastic partnership.

Clare Watson, ceo of Dementia NI, said: “Rodney has made such a positive impact as a member of Dementia NI. Following his own experience of receiving a dementia diagnosis, he now shares that experience to support other new members. He always goes the extra mile to raise awareness that it is possible to live well with dementia and champion Dementia NI’s message of hope after a diagnosis.

“We are delighted that his son Colin has chosen to raise funds and awareness for Dementia NI in honour of his Dad and wish him every success with this incredible challenge.”