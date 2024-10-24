£13 million a year allocated to improve services for children with disabilities

Aine Magee, public affairs and media manager for Carers NI, welcomed the announcement

A £13 million annual allocation to improve services for children with disabilities has been welcomed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said the money will fund plans to increase short breaks capacity and expand family, therapeutic and behavioural supports in the community.

They will be supported by up to £13m a year in additional multi-year funding, including up to £2m for the rest of the current financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nesbitt said for some time demand had outstripped supply.

"There has been increased demand for family support, short breaks, residential care and transitions support across services for children with disabilities," he said.

"For some time, demand has outstripped supply with a substantial number of families on waiting lists and a growing number of children on the edge of care.

"With a shortfall in residential placements, trusts have been repurposing short breaks units for longer-term residential placements. As a result, short breaks services across much of Northern Ireland have been unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been clear that the situation is not sustainable. I believe the funding I have announced will deliver improvements in a matter of months.

"I expect clear and measurable improvements in short breaks, but this is also about providing a much greater level of support in the family home.

"Making additional funding available will not deliver expanded services by itself. We will also need to have sufficient levels of staffing.

"A combined effort between statutory and voluntary sector partners will be required."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nesbitt added: "My officials have progressed a significant body of work to develop a Framework for Children with Disabilities for HSC Trusts.

"The full implementation of this will require sustained investment and workforce development over the next several years. However, the scale of this challenge should not deter us delivering better solutions and outcomes today."

Aine Magee , public affairs and media manager for Carers NI, welcomed the announcement.

"Carers are the backbone of our society and it has been clear for many years that access to respite short break services has been a significant issue for many carers," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This lack of respite support, alongside inadequate community support, has left carers facing unrelenting pressure of caring 24 hours, seven days a week and in many cases with little or no access to breaks or support to look after their own health and wellbeing.