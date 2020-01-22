PSNI arrest 34-year-old man in Muckamore Abbey abuse investigation

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch have arrested a 34-year-old man as part of its investigation into Muckamore Abbey

Police made the arrest in the Antrim area this morning, Tuesday 22 January.

This is the fifth arrest made by detectives investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. To date one woman and four men have been arrested.

The County Antrim hospital is at the centre of a police investigation into allegations that staff abused patients.