Mark Lambe, a member of Abolish Abortion NI, who lives near Larne, claimed that the PSNI phone calls were “menacing” and “aggressive” and a “harrowing” attempt to suppress” freedom of speech.

He said the calls on Wednesday saw a PSNI Constable demand that he remove his post about the abortion policies of two parties - illustrated with candidates’ flyers. The two parties featured declined to comment.

“In one conversation the constable threatened that phones, tablets and computers would be seized if the post in question wasn’t removed,” he said.

The campaign group Abolish Abortion NI published this image on its Facebook page along with a lengthy statement after the PSNI ordered it to remove a statement on assembly election candidates.

In a follow up call the constable stated that the issue was that the candidates’ pictures were included, he said, but when it was pointed out that the images were screenshots from their Twitter accounts, she then changed to alleging that the post called the candidates murderers, which he firmly denied.

Another team member who was called asked if any offence had been committed, he said, and was told that “if someone reports feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed, then an offence had occurred”.

He added: “Without any clear indication of an offence our team member informed the constable that the post would not be removed. Alluding to their previous conversation the Constable retorted, ‘We’ll see you soon then’.”

Mr Lambe took that to mean that PSNI officers were on their way to seize his laptop and mobile phone.

“The extremely rude and aggressive nature of the call initially led me to believe that this was a hoax call from a pro abortion activist. However, having called 101, it was confirmed that the call was authentic.”

A Duty Sergeant in East Belfast then confirmed that the post had been reported but no formal complaint had been made, no crimes had been detected and no members of Abolish Abortion NI would be having any electronic equipment seized, he said.

“For this constable to use the threat of seizures and raids on properties in an attempt to suppress freedom of speech is harrowing. They have also, by demanding that information about candidates be removed from the internet, attempted to interfere in an election.”

He says the PSNI will be conducting an internal enquiry but that he is also considering a complaint to the Police Ombudsman.