The PSNI has refused a request to help council contractors dismantle a bonfire in south Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision essentially scuppers plans to remove the pyre before it is lit tomorrow.

The pyre is on a patch of wasteland where there are piles of asbestos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an electrical substation next to it that serves two hospitals.

Police will not assist in the removal of this bonfire in south Belfast due to be lit on Friday: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A city council committee voted on Wednesday to send in contractors to remove the pyre.

But tonight the PSNI has said a “multi-agency” meeting had taken place, adding: “The consensus of the meeting was that the risk of the bonfire proceeding as planned was lower and more manageable than the intervention of contractors and the proposed methodology of dismantling the bonfire.

“The police service will continue to work with partners and communities to manage the remaining risks surrounding this bonfire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the PSNI sent out another statement, this time from Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, stressing that bonfires and loyal order parades must be “inclusive”.

In it, he said: “As we approach the weekend’s bonfires and parades, I want to speak directly to communities about the importance of ensuring these events are safe, respectful, and inclusive for everyone.

“These celebrations and others that occur throughout the year are a valued part of Northern Ireland’s local history and culture, and I recognise the deep sense of identity these events represent for many people.

"They can and should be occasions where communities come together in a spirit of inclusiveness and pride, through local traditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vital that in marking these events, we do so in a way that respects the backgrounds and cultures of everyone who share these neighbourhoods.

"Mutual respect is the foundation of strong, safe communities. There is no place for hate or intimidation—only space for celebration that welcomes and celebrates not divides.

“Our officers will be on the ground throughout the weekend, working in partnership with community leaders, event organisers, and local representatives to support lawful, peaceful, and family-friendly events. However where necessary, we will take firm and proportionate action to keep people safe.

“In the days following the weekend, we will bring key stakeholders together to debrief and review the events of recent days. This is part of our commitment to working with communities—learning, listening, and improving year on year.