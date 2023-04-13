The Covid-19 spring booster programme is now underway, having begun yesterday (April 12).

The spring booster vaccine will help to prolong protection already received from initial Covid vaccinations, ahead of any potential wave of Covid-19 over the summer months.

This year’s spring booster will be offered to:

The Covid booster vaccine will be offered to those over 75, residents of care homes and those over the age of five who are immunosuppressed. If you are interested in receiving a booster and fall into a vulnerable category contact your GP to see if you are eligible to receive the booster which is being rolled out now

Residents in a care home

Adults aged 75 years and over

Individuals aged five years and over who are immunosuppressed

Dr Joanne McClean, director of public health at the PHA, said: “Covid-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions, for these reasons they are being offered a spring booster of Covid-19 vaccine. I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.”

You should be offered an appointment between April and June, with those at highest risk being called in first. You will be invited to have your booster around six months from your last dose but you can have it from three months onwards.The vaccines are being rolled out to eligible groups via GPs, community pharmacies and HSC Trusts.

Community pharmacies will be visiting care homes to vaccinate eligible residents.

People 75+ who are eligible for vaccination should receive an invite in due course from their GP surgery or they could enquire if the vaccine is available via a community pharmacy.

Immunosuppressed individuals over the age of 18 will receive their vaccination via GPs or community pharmacies and Trusts will vaccinate those immunosuppressed individuals aged five to under 18 years of age, as identified by their GP.

Housebound patients will be identified by GPs and the Trust District Nursing teams will administer vaccinations.

Dr McClean continued: “The vaccination programme here has been a huge success with over four million doses delivered across the programme so far, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with Covid, and eased pressure on our health service.

"However, Covid hasn’t gone away, and could potentially result in a real health threat, particularly for vulnerable members of our community.

"Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases as they teach our immune system how to recognise and fight viruses.

“Therefore the PHA is urging everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of the spring booster as it will reduce the chance of you becoming severely unwell from Covid-19 this spring and summer.”