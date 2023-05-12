Statistics show that almost two thirds (65%) of primary school pupils are driven to or from school by car, while around a quarter – only 26% – walk.

For post-primary, 35% of pupils are driven by car and just 16% walk.

When compared with stats from 2013/14, car travel to and from primary school has increased by 6% (59% to 65%) and walking has decreased by 5% (31% to 26%).

Next week (May 15-19) is Walk to School Week and the PHA is encouraging everyone to get more active by leaving the car at home and walking the school run

Colette Brolly, the PHA lead on physical activity, said: “It’s important that children are introduced to a culture of being active from an early age as it is something that will stay with them and benefit them throughout their lives.

“Half of our primary school pupils live a mile or less from their school but far too few of them are walking or cycling to school.

“The great thing about walking is that it is simple and easy to do. It’s something that can be built into your everyday routine and there’s no better way to get started than walking to school with your children.

“Walk to School Week gives us all the opportunity to get active, and it’s not something that’s just for children.

"Make this a family experience and walk with your children or grandchildren to school.

"It won’t feel like exercise at all and you will all get to spend that special time together, as well as becoming more active.”

Being physically active helps to build strong bones, muscles and a healthy heart, supports the development of social skills, and encourages a sense of wellbeing.

The PHA, along with the Department for Infrastructure, funds the Active Schools Travel programme.

The programme, delivered by Sustrans, encourages and supports school pupils to walk, cycle or scoot to school rather than taking a lift in the car with their parents.

The Chief Medical Officers recommend that children over the age of five years need to take part in moderate to vigorous intensity activities for at least 60 minutes, and up to several hours, every day.

This can be broken up into small chunks of 10 minutes throughout the day – it all adds up.

For adults, walking at a brisk pace can make you feel good and reduce anxiety, can help you sleep better, and can reduce blood pressure, and with 63% of men and 58% of women being overweight or obese in Northern Ireland, walking to school with your children can also help you manage your weight.