Public Health Authority does not know why two festival-goers died in Belfast and PSNI say it is not down to them to give information

The Public Health Agency (PHA) says it does not know how two attendees of the Emerge music festival died, five days after their deaths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile the PSNI has said it is not up to police to "issue medical or toxicology information".

The force added that "the coroner will confirm cause of death once toxicology results are available".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At time of writing, no such confirmation had been forthcoming.

Two attendees of the Emerge dance music festival died, and at least two others were hospitalised (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Tipperary girl Mia Keevan, 17, is due to be buried tomorrow.

She died after taking ill at the festival at Boucher Playing Fields, south Belfast, last Sunday.

At least two other attendees at the festival were hospitalised after also falling ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co Down man Trae Keenan, 24, was buried today, having also died last Sunday after attending the festival (though his sister has stressed that his death is thought to be linked to a panic attack, not to drugs).

Meanwhile other massive gigs have since been taking place at Boucher Playing Fields: Sam Fender on Thursday night and Fontaines DC and Kneecap tonight.

In addition, the roughly 80,000-capacity Electric Picnic music festival is taking place this weekend in Co Laois.

At Electric Picnic, RoI authorities are allowing people to bring their illegal drugs to be tested for audulterants; in past years, they have warned of high-strength MDMA in circulation which has make people unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that no such a facility is in place in Belfast.

The News Letter was told that enquiries into whether any of the Emerge casualties could be connected with a possible tainted batch of drugs should be directed to the PHA.

The PHA said that it "cannot comment on ongoing investigations by the PSNI in relation to recent tragic events".

All this led to Green Party councillor Brian Smyth saying: "I think if anybody dies in the next week or two there will be serious questions asked about what's going on and who is responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let me be clear: the PHA have to come out here and give a statement, give some sort of clarity... I'd say this is a complete dereliction of their duty."

Then today the PHA put Dr Joanne McClean, its director of public health, up to speak to the Good Morning Ulster radio show.

Asked what happened to the young people at the festival, she said: "I can't speculate on the cause... I do not know the cause. We have not been told what the cause is."

She acknowledged that "it's a matter of concern for the community".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She stressed that she cannot comment on the two fatalities, but added: "Our message is clear – if you take illegal substances, or substances that you don't know what they are, that is a risk.

"You don't know what's in them, you don't know the strength, and they could harm your health or even cause your death.

"I'm not associating that with the deaths. But that is a fact…

"The cause of death is still under investigation."

The PSNI on Friday released a statement saying: "We are aware of public concern and questions about information sharing following the recent tragic deaths of two young people in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First and foremost, we need to remember that at the centre of this debate there are two grieving families. They remain in our thoughts.

"To be clear, the role of police is to investigate the circumstances of these deaths and provide evidence to the coroner.

"It is for the coroner, not the police, to confirm a cause of death.

"Public health advice on drugs and associated risks is provided by health authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police will support and reinforce those messages, but we do not issue medical or toxicology information.

"At all major events and festivals, police put measures in place to reduce risk.

"This includes drug amnesty bins prior to search points, allowing substances to be safely disposed of without consequence."

Belfast City Council said: “Council is deeply saddened by the deaths of the two young people who attended the Emerge Festival at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends at this difficult time.

“There are ongoing PSNI investigations, and council will continue to liaise with the police and other statutory bodies.